Textbook Question
Draw the 13C NMR spectrum of each molecule in Assessment 15.48.
(a)
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Draw the 13C NMR spectrum of each molecule in Assessment 15.48.
(a)
Sketch the signals you would expect to see for Hb in the molecule shown. The important coupling constants are given.
How many signals would you expect in the ¹³C NMR spectrum of each molecule shown?
(b)
How many signals would you expect in the ¹³C NMR spectrum of each molecule shown?
(c)
Replace Hₐ and H₆ in acetone with a deuterium. What is the relationship between the two products you obtain? Based on this, would you expect the two hydrogens to give one or two signals in the ¹H NMR spectrum?
Sketch the signals you would expect to see for Hₐ in the molecule shown. The important coupling constants are given.