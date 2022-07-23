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Ch. 15 - Structural Identification II: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 15 - Structural Identification II: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance SpectroscopyProblem 45c
Chapter 14, Problem 45c

Sketch the signals you would expect to see for H꜀ in the molecule shown. The important coupling constants are given.
Molecule with benzene ring, Cl, OCH3, and labeled hydrogens Ha, Hb, Hc. Coupling constants: Jab=2Hz, Jac=7Hz, Jbc=5Hz.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the hydrogen atoms in the molecule that are relevant to the problem. Determine which hydrogen atoms are chemically equivalent and which are not.
Consider the coupling constants provided. These constants indicate the splitting pattern of the NMR signals due to the interaction between neighboring hydrogen atoms.
Use the coupling constants to predict the multiplicity of each signal. For example, a coupling constant between two hydrogen atoms might result in a doublet, triplet, or other splitting pattern.
Sketch the expected NMR signals for each hydrogen atom based on their chemical environment and the coupling constants. Consider factors such as chemical shift, multiplicity, and intensity.
Review the sketch to ensure that all expected signals are accounted for and that the splitting patterns match the provided coupling constants. Make any necessary adjustments to the sketch.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

NMR Spectroscopy

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectroscopy is a technique used to determine the structure of organic compounds by observing the magnetic properties of atomic nuclei. In the context of hydrogen (proton) NMR, it provides information about the number of hydrogen atoms, their environment, and how they interact with neighboring atoms, which is crucial for sketching expected signals.
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Chemical Shift

Chemical shift refers to the position of an NMR signal relative to a standard reference compound, typically tetramethylsilane (TMS). It indicates the electronic environment surrounding a nucleus, with shifts affected by factors such as electronegativity and hybridization. Understanding chemical shifts helps predict where signals will appear in the NMR spectrum for different hydrogen atoms in a molecule.
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Spin-Spin Coupling

Spin-spin coupling, or J-coupling, occurs when magnetic interactions between neighboring nuclei split NMR signals into multiple peaks. The coupling constant, measured in Hertz, quantifies the interaction strength and helps determine the multiplicity of signals. Recognizing coupling patterns is essential for sketching the expected NMR signals for hydrogen atoms in a molecule.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the 13C NMR spectrum of each molecule in Assessment 15.48.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Sketch the signals you would expect to see for Hb in the molecule shown. The important coupling constants are given.

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Textbook Question

How many signals would you expect in the ¹³C NMR spectrum of each molecule shown?

(b)

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Textbook Question

How many signals would you expect in the ¹³C NMR spectrum of each molecule shown?

(c)

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Textbook Question

Replace Hₐ and H₆ in acetone with a deuterium. What is the relationship between the two products you obtain? Based on this, would you expect the two hydrogens to give one or two signals in the ¹H NMR spectrum?

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Textbook Question

Sketch the signals you would expect to see for Hₐ in the molecule shown. The important coupling constants are given.

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