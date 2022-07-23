For the molecules shown, give the number of signals expected and the relative ratio of the signal integrations.
(b)
For the molecules shown, give the number of signals expected and the relative ratio of the signal integrations.
(b)
An unknown compound (C₇H₆O) gives the IR spectrum shown here. At what chemical shifts would you expect to see signals in the ¹H NMR spectrum?
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(a) Calculate the resonance frequency of an aldehydic proton ( δ 9.3 ppm) if it is detected on a 60-MHz NMR spectrometer.
(b) What if it were detected on a 300-MHz instrument?
In Figure 15.34, Ha was assumed to be 'up.' How does the analysis change if we assume instead that Ha is down?
Without worrying about the relative location of the signals (i.e., the chemical shift) or the splitting patterns, draw a spectrum of the following molecule, being sure to indicate the integration of each peak. Label each signal based on the set of equivalent hydrogens to which it corresponds. [We expand on this question in future assessments.]
Though Figure 15.34 was concerned with the appearance of Ha, how would Hb appear in the spectrum?