Draw the expected signal for a hydrogen with the following coupling constants.
(a) Hₐ : δ 5.34 (Jₐ꜀ = 12 , Jₐ₆ = 2)
Draw the expected signal for a hydrogen with the following coupling constants.
(a) Hₐ : δ 5.34 (Jₐ꜀ = 12 , Jₐ₆ = 2)
Replace Hₐ, H₆, and H꜀ in methyl benzene with a deuterium. What is the relationship between the three products you obtain? Based on this, how many signals would you expect for these hydrogens in the ¹H NMR spectrum?
Replace Hₐ and H₆ in hexane with a deuterium. What is the relationship between the two products you obtain? Based on this, would you expect the two hydrogens to give one or two signals in the ¹H NMR spectrum?
Alkene hydrogens usually appear at similar chemical shifts between 5 and 6 ppm. The alkene hydrogens in the structure shown are very different. Rationalize the difference in chemical shifts between Hₐ and H₆ in the structure shown.
Replace Hₐ and H₆ in acetone with a deuterium. What is the relationship between the two products you obtain? Based on this, would you expect the two hydrogens to give one or two signals in the ¹H NMR spectrum?
Draw the expected signal for a hydrogen with the following coupling constants.
(b) Hₐ : δ 3.34 (Jₐ꜀ = 9 , Jₐ₆ = 4 )