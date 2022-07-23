The following carboxylic acids were named incorrectly. Provide the correct name.
(b) 6-bromocyclohexane carboxylic acid
The following carboxylic acids were named incorrectly. Provide the correct name.
(b) 6-bromocyclohexane carboxylic acid
The acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of an ester results in the formation of an equal amount of carboxylic acid and alcohol.
(a) Design a flow chart for separating the two products.
Predict the product of the following reactions.
(a)
The absence of what band in the IR spectrum of the product in Figure 18.59 would be consistent with full conversion of the carboxylic acid to an acid chloride?
How would you reduce the alkene in the presence of a carboxylic acid?
The acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of an ester results in the formation of an equal amount of carboxylic acid and alcohol.
(b) Once separated, how could you distinguish between the carboxylic acid and alcohol using IR spectroscopy?