Textbook Question
Would you expect ∆S to be greater than, less than, or equal to zero in the following reactions?
(b)
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Would you expect ∆S to be greater than, less than, or equal to zero in the following reactions?
(b)
Calculate the oxidation numbers for the indicated atoms.
(c)
Would you expect ∆S to be greater than, less than, or equal to zero in the following reactions?
a.
Calculate Keq for the acid–base reaction shown. Which side is favored and why?
Calculate the oxidation numbers for the indicated atoms.
(d)
Calculate the oxidation numbers for the indicated atoms.
b.