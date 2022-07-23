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Ch. 18 - Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution I: Carboxylic Acids
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 18 - Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution I: Carboxylic AcidsProblem 5d
Chapter 17, Problem 5d

Calculate the oxidation numbers for the indicated atoms.
(d) Chemical reaction diagram showing a carbonyl compound with an arrow indicating a quenching step involving water.

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1
Identify the molecule in the image: The molecule shown is carbon dioxide (CO₂), where the carbon atom is double-bonded to two oxygen atoms.
Recall the general rule for oxidation numbers: Oxygen typically has an oxidation number of -2.
Set up the equation for the oxidation number of carbon: Let the oxidation number of carbon be x. The equation based on the sum of oxidation numbers being zero for a neutral molecule is: x + 2(-2) = 0.
Solve the equation for x: Simplify the equation to find the oxidation number of carbon. This involves solving x - 4 = 0.
Conclude the oxidation number: The oxidation number of carbon in carbon dioxide is determined by solving the equation, which will give you the value of x.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidation Numbers

Oxidation numbers are a way to keep track of electrons in chemical reactions, indicating the degree of oxidation of an atom. For carbon in CO2, the oxidation number is +4, as it loses four electrons to the more electronegative oxygen atoms, each of which has an oxidation number of -2.
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Carbonyl Compounds

Carbonyl compounds contain a carbon-oxygen double bond, which is a key functional group in organic chemistry. In CO2, the carbonyl group is part of the linear structure, and understanding its reactivity is crucial for predicting chemical behavior, especially in reactions involving nucleophiles like H3O+.
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Quenching in Chemical Reactions

Quenching refers to the process of stopping or neutralizing a chemical reaction, often by adding a reagent that reacts with reactive intermediates. In the context of the image, H3O+ is used to quench the reaction, likely stabilizing any reactive species formed during the process.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Calculate the oxidation numbers for the indicated atoms.

a.

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The acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of an ester results in the formation of an equal amount of carboxylic acid and alcohol.

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Calculate the oxidation numbers for the indicated atoms.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Calculate the oxidation numbers for the indicated atoms.

(e)

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Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following reactions.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Calculate the oxidation numbers for the indicated atoms.

b.

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