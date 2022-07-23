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Ch. 18 - Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution I: Carboxylic Acids
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 18 - Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution I: Carboxylic AcidsProblem 5e
Chapter 17, Problem 5e

Calculate the oxidation numbers for the indicated atoms.
(e) Chemical structure of a phenol with an arrow indicating the oxidation number calculation for specific atoms.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the atom for which you need to calculate the oxidation number. In the image, the arrow points to a carbon atom in the benzene ring.
Understand the general rules for assigning oxidation numbers: typically, hydrogen is +1, oxygen is -2, and carbon can vary depending on its bonding environment.
Consider the bonding environment of the carbon atom in question. In a benzene ring, each carbon is bonded to one hydrogen and two other carbons. The carbon atom in question is also bonded to the carbonyl group.
Apply the rule that in a neutral molecule, the sum of oxidation numbers must equal zero. Calculate the oxidation number of the carbon atom by considering its bonds: it shares electrons with adjacent carbon atoms and hydrogen.
Use the concept that in a covalent bond, electrons are assigned to the more electronegative atom. In the benzene ring, carbon-carbon bonds are shared equally, while the carbon-hydrogen bond assigns electrons to carbon. Calculate the oxidation number based on these assignments.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidation Number

The oxidation number is a theoretical charge assigned to an atom in a molecule, representing the number of electrons lost or gained by the atom. It helps in understanding electron transfer in redox reactions. For organic compounds, it is calculated by considering the electronegativity of atoms and the bonding environment, with more electronegative atoms assigned negative oxidation states.
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Electronegativity

Electronegativity is the tendency of an atom to attract electrons towards itself in a chemical bond. It plays a crucial role in determining oxidation numbers, as more electronegative atoms will attract shared electrons, affecting the oxidation state of the atoms involved. In organic molecules, oxygen is more electronegative than carbon, influencing the oxidation states of adjacent atoms.
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Functional Groups in Organic Chemistry

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that have characteristic properties and reactivity. In the given structure, the carboxylic acid group (COOH) and the phenyl group (aromatic ring) are present. Understanding these groups helps in predicting the behavior of the molecule, including the distribution of electrons and the calculation of oxidation numbers for specific atoms.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of an ester results in the formation of an equal amount of carboxylic acid and alcohol.

(a) Design a flow chart for separating the two products.

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Textbook Question

Calculate the oxidation numbers for the indicated atoms.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following reactions.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Calculate the oxidation numbers for the indicated atoms.

(d)

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Textbook Question

Calculate the oxidation numbers for the indicated atoms.

b.

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Textbook Question

The acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of an ester results in the formation of an equal amount of carboxylic acid and alcohol.

(b) Once separated, how could you distinguish between the carboxylic acid and alcohol using IR spectroscopy?

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