Textbook Question
The acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of an ester results in the formation of an equal amount of carboxylic acid and alcohol.
(a) Design a flow chart for separating the two products.
1257
views
The acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of an ester results in the formation of an equal amount of carboxylic acid and alcohol.
(a) Design a flow chart for separating the two products.
Calculate the oxidation numbers for the indicated atoms.
(c)
Predict the product of the following reactions.
(a)
Calculate the oxidation numbers for the indicated atoms.
(d)
Calculate the oxidation numbers for the indicated atoms.
b.
The acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of an ester results in the formation of an equal amount of carboxylic acid and alcohol.
(b) Once separated, how could you distinguish between the carboxylic acid and alcohol using IR spectroscopy?