The following carboxylic acids were named incorrectly. Provide the correct name.
(b) 6-bromocyclohexane carboxylic acid
The following carboxylic acids were named incorrectly. Provide the correct name.
(b) 6-bromocyclohexane carboxylic acid
When a chemist attempted the following reaction sequence, the desired product was not formed.
(a) Why?
(b) Suggest a solution to the problem. [Think about chemistry from the end of Chapter 13.]
While acidic conditions were used in Assessment 18.68, decarboxylation of esters can also be conducted under basic conditions to give, at least temporarily, the enolate product shown. [We’ll learn more about the chemistry of enolates in Chapter 20.] Suggest a mechanism of this reaction. [Hint: The formation of chloromethane proceeds by an SN2 reaction.]
The absence of what band in the IR spectrum of the product in Figure 18.59 would be consistent with full conversion of the carboxylic acid to an acid chloride?