Decarboxylation

Decarboxylation is a chemical reaction that involves the removal of a carboxyl group (-COOH) from a molecule, resulting in the release of carbon dioxide (CO2). This process can occur under both acidic and basic conditions, leading to the formation of a more stable product, often an alkane or an enolate. Understanding the conditions and mechanisms of decarboxylation is crucial for predicting the outcome of reactions involving carboxylic acids and their derivatives.