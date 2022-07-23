Acid Chloride Functional Group

An acid chloride is derived from a carboxylic acid by replacing the hydroxyl group with a chlorine atom. In IR spectroscopy, acid chlorides show a strong C=O stretch around 1800 cm⁻¹, but lack the broad O-H stretch seen in carboxylic acids. The absence of the O-H band in the IR spectrum indicates conversion from a carboxylic acid to an acid chloride.