Textbook Question
At the end of a reduction, there was found to be a small amount of unreacted amide along with the amine product dissolved in diethyl ether. How might you remove the amine from the ether?
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At the end of a reduction, there was found to be a small amount of unreacted amide along with the amine product dissolved in diethyl ether. How might you remove the amine from the ether?
Calculate the oxidation numbers for the indicated atoms.
(e)
Predict the product of the following reactions.
(a)
Calculate the oxidation numbers for the indicated atoms.
(d)
How would you reduce the alkene in the presence of a carboxylic acid?
The acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of an ester results in the formation of an equal amount of carboxylic acid and alcohol.
(b) Once separated, how could you distinguish between the carboxylic acid and alcohol using IR spectroscopy?