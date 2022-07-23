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Ch. 18 - Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution I: Carboxylic Acids
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 18 - Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution I: Carboxylic AcidsProblem 20a
Chapter 17, Problem 20a

The acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of an ester results in the formation of an equal amount of carboxylic acid and alcohol.
(a) Design a flow chart for separating the two products.
Flow chart illustrating the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of an ester into alcohol and carboxylic acid.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the reaction products. The acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of the ester results in two products: a carboxylic acid (benzoic acid derivative) and an alcohol (cyclopentylmethanol). These compounds have different chemical properties that can be exploited for separation.
Step 2: Use acid-base extraction to separate the carboxylic acid and alcohol. Dissolve the reaction mixture in a non-polar organic solvent (e.g., diethyl ether) and add an aqueous solution of a base, such as sodium hydroxide (NaOH). The carboxylic acid will react with the base to form a water-soluble carboxylate salt, while the alcohol remains in the organic layer.
Step 3: Separate the layers using a separatory funnel. The aqueous layer will contain the carboxylate salt, and the organic layer will contain the alcohol. Carefully drain the aqueous layer and collect the organic layer.
Step 4: Recover the carboxylic acid by acidifying the aqueous layer. Add a strong acid, such as hydrochloric acid (HCl), to the aqueous layer to convert the carboxylate salt back into the carboxylic acid. The carboxylic acid will precipitate or can be extracted into an organic solvent.
Step 5: Purify the alcohol and carboxylic acid. The alcohol can be purified by distillation or recrystallization, depending on its physical properties. The carboxylic acid can be purified by recrystallization or extraction into a fresh organic solvent followed by evaporation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acid-Catalyzed Hydrolysis

Acid-catalyzed hydrolysis is a chemical reaction where an ester reacts with water in the presence of an acid catalyst, typically a strong acid like sulfuric acid. This process breaks the ester bond, resulting in the formation of a carboxylic acid and an alcohol. Understanding this reaction is crucial for predicting the products and their separation methods.
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Acid Catalyzed

Separation Techniques

Separation techniques are methods used to isolate and purify the products formed in a chemical reaction. In the case of the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of an ester, techniques such as distillation, extraction, or chromatography can be employed to separate the carboxylic acid from the alcohol. Knowledge of these techniques is essential for designing an effective flow chart for product separation.
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Reason for Analytical Methods

Chemical Equilibrium

Chemical equilibrium refers to the state in a reversible reaction where the rates of the forward and reverse reactions are equal, resulting in constant concentrations of reactants and products. In the context of ester hydrolysis, understanding equilibrium helps in predicting the yield of carboxylic acid and alcohol, which is important for optimizing separation processes.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

At the end of a reduction, there was found to be a small amount of unreacted amide along with the amine product dissolved in diethyl ether. How might you remove the amine from the ether?

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Textbook Question

Calculate the oxidation numbers for the indicated atoms.

(e)

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Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following reactions.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Calculate the oxidation numbers for the indicated atoms.

(d)

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Textbook Question

How would you reduce the alkene in the presence of a carboxylic acid?

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Textbook Question

The acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of an ester results in the formation of an equal amount of carboxylic acid and alcohol.

(b) Once separated, how could you distinguish between the carboxylic acid and alcohol using IR spectroscopy?

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