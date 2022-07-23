The following carboxylic acids were named incorrectly. Provide the correct name.
(b) 6-bromocyclohexane carboxylic acid
The following carboxylic acids were named incorrectly. Provide the correct name.
(b) 6-bromocyclohexane carboxylic acid
In Chapter 19, we will learn about the hydrolysis of t-butyl esters. In the reaction below, the hydrolysis is coupled to the decarboxylation reaction learned in this chapter. Suggest a mechanism for this reaction. [Hint: The formation of t-butanol proceeds by an SN1 reaction.]
While acidic conditions were used in Assessment 18.68, decarboxylation of esters can also be conducted under basic conditions to give, at least temporarily, the enolate product shown. [We’ll learn more about the chemistry of enolates in Chapter 20.] Suggest a mechanism of this reaction. [Hint: The formation of chloromethane proceeds by an SN2 reaction.]
The absence of what band in the IR spectrum of the product in Figure 18.59 would be consistent with full conversion of the carboxylic acid to an acid chloride?
How would you reduce the alkene in the presence of a carboxylic acid?