Textbook Question
Give the nitrile and organometallic reagent you would use to make the following ketones. There are two possible answers for both.
(b)
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Give the nitrile and organometallic reagent you would use to make the following ketones. There are two possible answers for both.
(b)
Predict the product of the following reaction sequences.
(a)
How would you synthesize the cyanohydrin shown?
Give the nitrile and organometallic reagent you would use to make the following ketones. There are two possible answers for both.
(a)
Suggest a series of steps involving a cuprate reagent that would convert the reactant on the left to the product on the right. The ideal number of steps is shown.
(c)
Predict the product of the following reaction sequences.
(b)