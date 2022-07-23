Textbook Question
Beginning with an amide, two different pathways produce the same compound. Predict the product of these two pathways.
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Beginning with an amide, two different pathways produce the same compound. Predict the product of these two pathways.
Predict the product of the following reaction sequences.
(a)
Reduction of two different carboxylic acid derivatives with LiAlH₄ would give the amine shown. Identify these carboxylic acid derivatives.
Give the nitrile and organometallic reagent you would use to make the following ketones. There are two possible answers for both.
(a)
Predict the product of the following reaction sequences.
(b)
Predict the product of the following reaction sequences.
(b)