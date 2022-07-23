Skip to main content
Ch. 19 - Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution II: Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 19 - Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution II: Carboxylic Acid DerivativesProblem 55b
Chapter 18, Problem 55b

Give the nitrile and organometallic reagent you would use to make the following ketones. There are two possible answers for both.
(b)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the target ketone structure. A ketone has the general formula \( R_2C=O \), where \( R \) represents alkyl or aryl groups.
Recognize that nitriles can be converted to ketones using organometallic reagents. The general reaction involves the addition of an organometallic reagent to a nitrile, followed by hydrolysis.
Consider the structure of the ketone you want to synthesize. Determine the two possible alkyl or aryl groups \( R \) that could be attached to the carbonyl carbon.
Select a nitrile that corresponds to one of the \( R \) groups. The nitrile should have the formula \( R-C\equiv N \).
Choose an organometallic reagent that corresponds to the other \( R \) group. Common choices include Grignard reagents \( R-MgX \) or organolithium reagents \( R-Li \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nitrile Chemistry

Nitriles are organic compounds containing a cyano group (-C≡N) attached to a carbon atom. They are versatile intermediates in organic synthesis, often used to form ketones through reactions with organometallic reagents. Understanding the reactivity and transformation of nitriles is crucial for predicting the outcome of such reactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:01
Nitrile Nomenclature

Organometallic Reagents

Organometallic reagents, such as Grignard reagents (RMgX) and organolithium compounds (RLi), are pivotal in organic synthesis for forming carbon-carbon bonds. These reagents react with nitriles to form ketones by adding the organic group to the carbon of the cyano group, followed by hydrolysis. Mastery of their reactivity and selectivity is essential for successful ketone synthesis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:50
Ruining Organometallics

Ketone Formation

Ketones are carbonyl compounds characterized by a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom and two alkyl or aryl groups. In organic synthesis, ketones can be formed by reacting nitriles with organometallic reagents, which adds an organic group to the nitrile, followed by hydrolysis. Understanding the mechanisms and conditions for ketone formation is key to designing effective synthetic routes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:27
Name the ketone
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Beginning with an amide, two different pathways produce the same compound. Predict the product of these two pathways.

1121
views
Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following reaction sequences.

(a)

1209
views
Textbook Question

Reduction of two different carboxylic acid derivatives with LiAlH₄ would give the amine shown. Identify these carboxylic acid derivatives.

1260
views
Textbook Question

Give the nitrile and organometallic reagent you would use to make the following ketones. There are two possible answers for both.

(a)

981
views
Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following reaction sequences.

(b)

1023
views
Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following reaction sequences.

(b)

1100
views