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Ch. 19 - Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution II: Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 19 - Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution II: Carboxylic Acid DerivativesProblem 39a
Chapter 18, Problem 39a

Predict the product of the following reaction sequences.
(a) Chemical reaction sequence: cyclic amide reacts with H2SO4, H2O, heat; then SOCl2; then LiHAl(Ot-Bu)3.

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1
Identify the starting material and the reagents used in the reaction sequence. This will help you understand the type of reaction that is taking place.
Determine the functional groups present in the starting material and how they might interact with the reagents. Consider any possible reaction mechanisms such as nucleophilic substitution, elimination, or addition reactions.
Analyze the first step of the reaction sequence. Consider what changes occur to the starting material when it reacts with the first reagent. Write down the intermediate product formed after this step.
Proceed to the next step in the reaction sequence. Use the intermediate product from the previous step as the new starting material and predict how it will react with the next reagent. Continue this process for each step in the sequence.
Once you have considered all steps in the reaction sequence, combine the information to predict the final product. Ensure that you account for all changes in functional groups and stereochemistry throughout the sequence.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Mechanism

A reaction mechanism outlines the step-by-step process by which reactants transform into products. Understanding the mechanism is crucial for predicting the outcome of a reaction sequence, as it involves identifying intermediates, transition states, and the movement of electrons. This knowledge helps in determining the final product formed in a chemical reaction.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Recognizing functional groups in reactants allows chemists to predict how they will interact during a reaction sequence, as different groups undergo specific types of reactions, such as oxidation, reduction, or substitution.
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Reagents and Conditions

Reagents are substances or compounds added to a system to cause a chemical reaction, while conditions refer to the environment in which the reaction occurs, such as temperature, pressure, and solvent. Understanding the role of specific reagents and conditions is essential for predicting the product of a reaction sequence, as they can influence the pathway and outcome of the reaction.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show a mechanism for the lithium aluminum hydride reduction of benzoic anhydride.

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Predict the product of the following reductions.

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Textbook Question

The esters shown differ only by the alkoxy group.

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(a)

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Predict the product of the following reaction sequences.

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Predict the product of the following reaction sequences.

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Predict the product of the multistep synthesis reaction shown.

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