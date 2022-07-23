Textbook Question
Show a mechanism for the lithium aluminum hydride reduction of benzoic anhydride.
1914
views
Show a mechanism for the lithium aluminum hydride reduction of benzoic anhydride.
Predict the product of the following reductions.
(d)
The esters shown differ only by the alkoxy group.
(i) Predict the product(s) obtained when these react with DIBAl-H.
(ii) Based on your answer, in a sequence like this, would there ever be a need to convert from one ester to another?
(a)
Predict the product of the following reaction sequences.
(c)
Predict the product of the following reaction sequences.
(b)
Predict the product of the multistep synthesis reaction shown.