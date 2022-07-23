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Ch. 19 - Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution II: Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 19 - Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution II: Carboxylic Acid DerivativesProblem 47c
Chapter 18, Problem 47c

Predict the product of the following reactions.
(c) Chemical reaction sequence: amide reacts with H2SO4, H2O, heat, then SOCl2, followed by cyclopentyl lithium cuprate.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of reaction: Begin by determining the type of reaction that is occurring. Common types include substitution, addition, elimination, and rearrangement reactions. Understanding the reaction type will guide you in predicting the product.
Analyze the reactants: Examine the structure of the reactants involved in the reaction. Look for functional groups, stereochemistry, and any other relevant features that might influence the reaction pathway.
Consider the reaction conditions: Reaction conditions such as temperature, solvent, and presence of catalysts can significantly affect the outcome. Make sure to take these into account when predicting the product.
Apply mechanistic knowledge: Use your understanding of reaction mechanisms to predict how the reactants will transform into products. Consider the movement of electrons, formation of intermediates, and any possible rearrangements.
Draw the product structure: Based on the analysis and mechanistic understanding, draw the structure of the predicted product. Ensure that you account for stereochemistry and any changes in functional groups or connectivity.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Mechanisms

Understanding reaction mechanisms is crucial in organic chemistry as they describe the step-by-step process by which reactants transform into products. This includes identifying intermediates, transition states, and the movement of electrons. Familiarity with mechanisms helps predict the outcome of reactions and the stability of products formed.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Recognizing functional groups allows chemists to predict how different compounds will react under various conditions. This knowledge is essential for determining the products of organic reactions.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry involves the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. It is important for predicting the products of reactions, especially in cases where chirality or geometric isomerism is involved. Understanding stereochemistry is key to anticipating the specific isomers that may be produced in a reaction.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Suggest a series of steps involving a cuprate reagent that would convert the reactant on the left to the product on the right. The ideal number of steps is shown.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following reactions.

(b)

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Why is a ketone more reactive/electrophilic than an ester?

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Textbook Question

Suggest a series of steps involving a cuprate reagent that would convert the reactant on the left to the product on the right. The ideal number of steps is shown.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Suggest a series of steps involving a cuprate reagent that would convert the reactant on the left to the product on the right. The ideal number of steps is shown.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following reactions.

(a)

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