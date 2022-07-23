Textbook Question
Suggest a series of steps involving a cuprate reagent that would convert the reactant on the left to the product on the right. The ideal number of steps is shown.
(a)
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Suggest a series of steps involving a cuprate reagent that would convert the reactant on the left to the product on the right. The ideal number of steps is shown.
(a)
Why is a ketone more reactive/electrophilic than an ester?
Predict the product of the following reactions.
(c)
When the ester attacked the aluminum of DIBAl-H, why did the carbonyl oxygen attack preferentially over the alkoxy oxygen?
Suggest a series of steps involving a cuprate reagent that would convert the reactant on the left to the product on the right. The ideal number of steps is shown.
(b)
Predict the product of the following reactions.
(a)