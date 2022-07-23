Textbook Question
You might expect that aldehydes and ketones could undergo the addition/elimination mechanism. With strong nucleophiles, however, nucleophilic addition is the only outcome. Why?
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You might expect that aldehydes and ketones could undergo the addition/elimination mechanism. With strong nucleophiles, however, nucleophilic addition is the only outcome. Why?
Provide the IUPAC name for the following molecules.
(d)
Predict the hybridization of the indicated atoms.
(b)
Provide a molecular structure that corresponds to the given name.
(a) benzoic propanoic anhydride
How would you expect the IR and ¹H NMR spectra for propanamide and N,N-diethylpropanamide to differ?
Provide the IUPAC name for the following molecules.
(e)