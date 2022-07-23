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Ch. 19 - Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution II: Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 19 - Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution II: Carboxylic Acid DerivativesProblem 9d
Chapter 18, Problem 9d

Provide the IUPAC name for the following molecules.
(d) Chemical structure of an anhydride with two phenyl groups and two carbonyl groups.

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1
Identify the functional groups present in the molecule. In this structure, there are two carbonyl groups (C=O) connected by an oxygen atom, indicating an ester linkage.
Recognize the aromatic rings attached to the carbonyl groups. Each carbonyl group is bonded to a phenyl group (C6H5), which is a benzene ring.
Determine the parent chain or the main structure of the molecule. In this case, the molecule is a symmetrical ester with two phenyl groups attached to the carbonyl carbons.
Name the ester using the IUPAC naming conventions. For esters, the alkyl group attached to the oxygen is named first, followed by the name of the acid part with the suffix '-oate'.
Combine the names of the two phenyl groups and the ester linkage to form the complete IUPAC name. Since the molecule is symmetrical, the name will reflect the identical phenyl groups on both sides of the ester linkage.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method of naming organic chemical compounds as recommended by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry. It provides a standardized way to name chemical substances, ensuring that each compound has a unique and universally accepted name. The rules involve identifying the longest carbon chain, functional groups, and substituents to construct the name.
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The different parts of an IUPAC name

Anhydride Functional Group

An anhydride is a functional group characterized by two acyl groups bonded to the same oxygen atom. In organic chemistry, anhydrides are typically derived from carboxylic acids and are named by replacing the 'acid' suffix with 'anhydride.' They are often used in synthesis reactions due to their reactivity, particularly in forming esters and amides.
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Identifying Functional Groups

Phenyl Group

A phenyl group is a functional group derived from benzene by removing one hydrogen atom, represented as C6H5-. It is a common aromatic ring found in many organic compounds and is often denoted by the symbol 'Ph.' In IUPAC naming, the presence of phenyl groups is indicated by the prefix 'phenyl-' before the name of the main chain or functional group.
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Related Practice
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Provide a molecular structure that corresponds to the given name.

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Provide a molecular structure that corresponds to the given name.

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Which of the following are considered carboxylic acid derivatives?

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Provide the IUPAC name for the following molecules.

(e)

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