Textbook Question
Provide a molecular structure that corresponds to the given name.
(e) (R)-N,N-diethyl 5-cyclohexyl-3-methoxypentanamide
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Provide a molecular structure that corresponds to the given name.
(e) (R)-N,N-diethyl 5-cyclohexyl-3-methoxypentanamide
Would you expect a ketone or an ester to be more reactive with a strong nucleophile? Justify your answer.
Provide a molecular structure that corresponds to the given name.
(a) benzoic propanoic anhydride
Which of the following are considered carboxylic acid derivatives?
(a)
Rank the following anions based on their stability as potential leaving groups. Explain your reasoning (1 = most stable ; 5 = least stable).
Provide the IUPAC name for the following molecules.
(e)