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Ch. 19 - Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution II: Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 19 - Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution II: Carboxylic Acid DerivativesProblem 48a
Chapter 18, Problem 48a

Suggest a series of steps involving a cuprate reagent that would convert the reactant on the left to the product on the right. The ideal number of steps is shown.
(a) Chemical reaction: alkene to ketone with phenyl group, 4 steps indicated, arrow pointing from reactant to product.

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1
Identify the functional groups present in the reactant and the product. Determine what changes need to occur to transform the reactant into the product.
Recognize that cuprate reagents, typically organocuprates, are used for nucleophilic substitution reactions, particularly useful for replacing halides or adding alkyl groups.
Select an appropriate organocuprate reagent, such as a Gilman reagent (R2CuLi), that can facilitate the desired transformation. Consider the structure of the product to choose the correct alkyl group for the reagent.
Plan the reaction sequence: Use the organocuprate reagent to perform a nucleophilic substitution or addition reaction, replacing or adding the necessary group to the reactant.
Ensure that the reaction conditions are suitable for the cuprate reagent, typically involving low temperatures and an aprotic solvent, to achieve the desired transformation efficiently.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cuprate Reagents

Cuprate reagents, typically organocopper compounds, are used in organic synthesis for nucleophilic substitution reactions. They are particularly effective in forming carbon-carbon bonds by reacting with alkyl halides, acyl halides, and epoxides. Understanding their reactivity and selectivity is crucial for designing synthetic pathways.
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Reagents

Nucleophilic Substitution

Nucleophilic substitution is a fundamental reaction in organic chemistry where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group in a molecule. This concept is essential for understanding how cuprate reagents interact with substrates to form new bonds, often involving SN2 or SN1 mechanisms depending on the substrate and reaction conditions.
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Nucleophiles and Electrophiles can react in Substitution Reactions.

Reaction Mechanism

A reaction mechanism outlines the step-by-step process by which reactants transform into products, including the movement of electrons and the formation and breaking of bonds. For cuprate reagents, understanding the mechanism helps predict the outcome of the reaction and optimize conditions for desired transformations.
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