Textbook Question
Why is a ketone more reactive/electrophilic than an ester?
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Why is a ketone more reactive/electrophilic than an ester?
The esters shown differ only by the alkoxy group.
(i) Predict the product(s) obtained when these react with DIBAl-H.
(ii) Based on your answer, in a sequence like this, would there ever be a need to convert from one ester to another?
(a)
Predict the product of the following reaction sequences.
(c)
Predict the product of the following reaction sequences.
(b)
When the ester attacked the aluminum of DIBAl-H, why did the carbonyl oxygen attack preferentially over the alkoxy oxygen?
Predict the product of the following reactions.
(a)