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Ch. 19 - Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution II: Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 19 - Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution II: Carboxylic Acid DerivativesProblem 46
Chapter 18, Problem 46

Why is a ketone more reactive/electrophilic than an ester?

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1
Understand the concept of electrophilicity: Electrophilicity refers to the ability of a molecule to accept electrons. A molecule is more electrophilic if the carbon atom in the carbonyl group (C=O) is more electron-deficient, making it more susceptible to nucleophilic attack.
Analyze the electronic effects in a ketone: In a ketone, the carbonyl carbon is bonded to two alkyl groups. Alkyl groups are electron-donating through inductive effects, but they do not significantly stabilize the partial positive charge on the carbonyl carbon. This makes the carbonyl carbon in a ketone moderately electrophilic.
Analyze the electronic effects in an ester: In an ester, the carbonyl carbon is bonded to an alkoxy group (-OR) in addition to an alkyl group. The alkoxy group has a lone pair of electrons on the oxygen atom, which can delocalize into the carbonyl group through resonance. This resonance effect reduces the partial positive charge on the carbonyl carbon, making it less electrophilic compared to a ketone.
Compare resonance stabilization: The resonance stabilization in an ester (due to the lone pair on the oxygen atom) is stronger than the inductive effects of the alkyl groups in a ketone. This additional stabilization in the ester decreases the reactivity of the carbonyl carbon toward nucleophiles.
Conclude the comparison: Since the carbonyl carbon in a ketone is less stabilized (and thus more electron-deficient) compared to that in an ester, a ketone is more reactive and electrophilic than an ester.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrophilicity

Electrophilicity refers to the tendency of a molecule to accept electrons, making it a key player in chemical reactions. In organic chemistry, electrophiles are often positively charged or have a partial positive charge due to electronegative atoms. The greater the electrophilicity, the more reactive the compound is towards nucleophiles, which donate electrons.
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Functional Groups: Ketones vs. Esters

Ketones and esters are both carbonyl-containing functional groups, but they differ in structure and reactivity. Ketones have a carbonyl group (C=O) bonded to two carbon atoms, while esters have a carbonyl group bonded to an oxygen atom, which is further connected to another carbon chain. This structural difference influences their reactivity, with ketones generally being more electrophilic due to less steric hindrance and stronger resonance stabilization in esters.
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Resonance Stabilization

Resonance stabilization occurs when a molecule can be represented by multiple valid Lewis structures, distributing electron density across the molecule. In esters, the lone pair on the oxygen can delocalize into the carbonyl, reducing the electrophilicity of the carbonyl carbon. In contrast, ketones lack this resonance effect, making their carbonyl carbon more susceptible to nucleophilic attack, thus increasing their reactivity.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following reactions.

(b)

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Textbook Question

The esters shown differ only by the alkoxy group.

(i) Predict the product(s) obtained when these react with DIBAl-H.

(ii) Based on your answer, in a sequence like this, would there ever be a need to convert from one ester to another?

(b)

827
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Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following reactions.

(c)

1148
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Textbook Question

The esters shown differ only by the alkoxy group.

(i) Predict the product(s) obtained when these react with DIBAl-H.

(ii) Based on your answer, in a sequence like this, would there ever be a need to convert from one ester to another?

(a)

852
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Textbook Question

When the ester attacked the aluminum of DIBAl-H, why did the carbonyl oxygen attack preferentially over the alkoxy oxygen?

1523
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Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following reactions.

(a)

963
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