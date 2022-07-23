Textbook Question
Provide a molecular structure that corresponds to the given name.
(e) (R)-N,N-diethyl 5-cyclohexyl-3-methoxypentanamide
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Provide a molecular structure that corresponds to the given name.
(e) (R)-N,N-diethyl 5-cyclohexyl-3-methoxypentanamide
Predict the hybridization of the indicated atoms.
(b)
Predict the product of the following reductions.
(a)
How would you expect the IR and ¹H NMR spectra for propanamide and N,N-diethylpropanamide to differ?
A chemist unsuccessfully attempted to produce the 1,4-cyclohexanediol by hydration of the cyclohexene shown.
(a) Provide a mechanism for the formation of the actual product.
(b) Suggest a pathway using acetyl chloride as a protecting group that will allow for the formation of the desired product.
Predict the product of the following reductions.
(b)