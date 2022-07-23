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Ch. 21 - Conjugated Systems I: Stability and Addition Reactions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 21 - Conjugated Systems I: Stability and Addition ReactionsProblem 33
Chapter 20, Problem 33

a. Could a nucleophile ever add to C₃?
b. Why or why not?
Nucleophile adds to carbonyl compound at C₃, arrow indicates reaction outcome query.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a nucleophile. A nucleophile is a chemical species that donates an electron pair to form a chemical bond in relation to a reaction. Nucleophiles are typically rich in electrons and are attracted to positively charged or electron-deficient areas.
Step 2: Identify the structure of the molecule in question. C₃ refers to the third carbon in a given organic molecule. To determine if a nucleophile can add to C₃, we need to consider the electronic environment around this carbon.
Step 3: Analyze the electronic environment of C₃. If C₃ is part of a functional group that is electron-deficient, such as a carbonyl group (C=O), it may be susceptible to nucleophilic attack. Conversely, if C₃ is surrounded by electron-donating groups, it may be less likely to attract nucleophiles.
Step 4: Consider steric factors. Even if C₃ is electron-deficient, steric hindrance (the crowding of atoms around C₃) can prevent a nucleophile from accessing it. Evaluate the surrounding atoms or groups to determine if they might block the nucleophile's approach.
Step 5: Evaluate resonance and conjugation effects. If C₃ is part of a conjugated system, resonance can stabilize the electron deficiency, making it more or less reactive to nucleophiles. Consider how resonance structures might affect the electron density at C₃.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleophiles

Nucleophiles are species that donate an electron pair to form a chemical bond in reaction mechanisms. They are typically negatively charged or neutral molecules with lone pairs of electrons, such as OH⁻, NH₃, or H₂O. Understanding nucleophiles is crucial for predicting their behavior in organic reactions, especially in addition reactions.
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Electrophilic Centers

Electrophilic centers are atoms or regions in a molecule that are electron-deficient and can accept electron pairs from nucleophiles. These centers are often positively charged or polarized, making them attractive to nucleophiles. Identifying electrophilic centers is essential for understanding where nucleophiles might add in a molecule.
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Molecular Structure and Reactivity

The structure of a molecule, including the arrangement of atoms and the presence of functional groups, influences its reactivity and the likelihood of nucleophilic addition. Factors such as steric hindrance, electronic effects, and resonance can affect whether a nucleophile can add to a specific carbon, like C₃, in a molecule. Analyzing these factors helps predict reaction outcomes.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Would you expect the following nucleophiles to do 1,2- or 1,4-addition?

(a)

(b)

(c) HO

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Textbook Question

Would you expect the following nucleophiles to do 1,2- or 1,4-addition?

(g)

(h)

(i)

1101
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Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following addition reactions to dienes.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Nucleophilic addition to the α,β-unsaturated ketone shown can occur at either C₂ or C₄. Why?

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Textbook Question

Would you expect the following nucleophiles to do 1,2- or 1,4-addition?

(d)

(e)

(f)

711
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Textbook Question

The following diene gives the same product regardless of whether the reaction is run under conditions of kinetic (0 °C) or thermodynamic (100 °C) control. Predict the product and explain this observation.

1032
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