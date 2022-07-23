Textbook Question
Rank the following alkenes in order of stability (1 = most stable; 5 = least stable). Explain your order.
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Rank the following alkenes in order of stability (1 = most stable; 5 = least stable). Explain your order.
Draw all possible resonance structures for the reactive intermediates shown.
(b)
Rank the following carbocations in order of stability (1 = most stable; 5 = least stable ). Explain your order.
Draw the molecular orbital picture of trans-but-2-ene. Be sure to label all σ and π bonds. Is there free rotation around the C₂― C₃ bond? Why or why not?
Predict the product and provide a mechanism for the reaction of 1-methylcyclohexene with HBr.
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