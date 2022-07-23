Role of Cysteine in Enzyme Function

Cysteine is an amino acid that plays a critical role in enzyme function due to its thiol group, which can participate in nucleophilic reactions. In the context of proteases, cysteine residues are often involved in catalysis and can be targeted by covalent inhibitors. Understanding cysteine's reactivity and its position within the active site is vital for designing inhibitors that can effectively block enzyme activity by forming covalent bonds.