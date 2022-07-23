Textbook Question
Would you expect the following nucleophiles to do 1,2- or 1,4-addition?
(a)
(b)
(c) HO–
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Would you expect the following nucleophiles to do 1,2- or 1,4-addition?
(a)
(b)
(c) HO–
Predict the product of the following addition reactions to dienes.
(a)
a. Could a nucleophile ever add to C₃?
b. Why or why not?
Predict the product of the following addition reactions to dienes.
(c)
Would you expect the following nucleophiles to do 1,2- or 1,4-addition?
(d)
(e)
(f)
The following diene gives the same product regardless of whether the reaction is run under conditions of kinetic (0 °C) or thermodynamic (100 °C) control. Predict the product and explain this observation.