There were actually two possible products in the solvolysis reaction from Figure 21.10. Show both products. Which would you expect to be more stable? Why?
p-Nitrophenol (pKa = 7.2) is ten times more acidic than m-nitrophenol (pKa = 8.4) Explain.
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Key Concepts
Acidity and pKa
Resonance Stabilization
Inductive Effect
The molecular orbital picture of H2 can be represented by the following diagram. Label σ and σ* on the diagram—that is, which is (a) and which is (b)? Which is lower in energy? Why?
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Hexa-1,3,5-triene uses six p orbitals, each containing a single electron, to make its three π bonds. How many total molecular orbitals are made by the six p orbitals?
Suppose a molecule is formed by the overlap of 16 atomic orbitals.
(a) How many molecular orbitals will be present?
(b) How many will be bonding?
(c) How many will be antibonding?
To this point, hydrogenation has always been an exothermic process. Using the numbers from Figure 21.6, calculate ∆Hohydr for each step of the reduction of benzene.
∆H1 + ∆H2 + ∆H3 = ∆Htot = ―49.5 kcal /mol (―208 kJ/mol)
Hydroboration, an electrophilic addition reaction like those studied in Section 21.4, only gives 1,2-addition to buta-1,3-diene, regardless of temperature. Why?