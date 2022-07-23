Acidity and pKa

Acidity in organic chemistry is often measured using the pKa value, which indicates the strength of an acid in solution. A lower pKa value corresponds to a stronger acid, meaning it more readily donates protons (H+). In this context, p-nitrophenol has a pKa of 7.2, making it a stronger acid than m-nitrophenol, which has a pKa of 8.4.