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Ch. 21 - Conjugated Systems I: Stability and Addition Reactions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 21 - Conjugated Systems I: Stability and Addition ReactionsProblem 27a
Chapter 20, Problem 27a

Predict the product of the following addition reactions to dienes.
(a) Chemical structure of a diene with HBrl and heat at 100°C indicating a reaction for predicting addition products.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the diene structure in the given compound. The compound has two double bonds, which are conjugated, meaning they are separated by a single bond.
Recognize that the reaction involves HBr, a hydrogen halide, and the temperature is 100°C, which suggests that the reaction will proceed via a thermodynamic pathway.
Understand that under thermodynamic conditions, the addition of HBr to a conjugated diene typically results in the formation of the more stable product, which is often the 1,4-addition product.
Consider the mechanism: The HBr will first protonate one of the double bonds, forming a carbocation intermediate. The location of this carbocation is crucial for determining the final product.
Determine the most stable carbocation intermediate, which will lead to the formation of the major product. The bromide ion will then attack the carbocation, resulting in the addition across the diene system.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Diene Chemistry

Dienes are organic compounds with two double bonds. In addition reactions, the position and conjugation of these double bonds influence the stability and reactivity of intermediates formed. Understanding the structure of dienes is crucial for predicting the outcome of addition reactions, as the arrangement can lead to different regioselectivity and stereoselectivity.
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Drawing MO Diagram for Dienes

Electrophilic Addition

Electrophilic addition involves the reaction of an electrophile, such as HBr, with a nucleophile, typically a double bond in organic compounds. The electrophile attacks the electron-rich double bond, forming a carbocation intermediate. The stability of this intermediate is key to determining the major product, as more stable carbocations lead to preferred reaction pathways.
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1,2 vs 1,4 Addition

Thermodynamic vs. Kinetic Control

In reactions involving dienes, the product distribution can be influenced by thermodynamic and kinetic control. At high temperatures, such as 100°C, reactions tend to favor thermodynamic control, leading to the most stable product. This concept is essential for predicting the major product in addition reactions, as it explains why certain products are favored under specific conditions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following addition reactions to dienes.

(c)

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Which of the following molecules would you expect to absorb in the visible region of the electromagnetic spectrum?

(e)

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Textbook Question

Nucleophilic addition to the α,β-unsaturated ketone shown can occur at either C₂ or C₄. Why?

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Textbook Question
Would you expect the following nucleophiles to do 1,2- or 1,4-addition?d. e. f.
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Textbook Question

Identify the HOMO and LUMO of the allylic cation and the allylic anion shown in Figure 21.22.

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Textbook Question

The following diene gives the same product regardless of whether the reaction is run under conditions of kinetic (0 °C) or thermodynamic (100 °C) control. Predict the product and explain this observation.

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