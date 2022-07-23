Textbook Question
Predict the product of the following addition reactions to dienes.
(c)
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Predict the product of the following addition reactions to dienes.
(c)
Which of the following molecules would you expect to absorb in the visible region of the electromagnetic spectrum?
(e)
Nucleophilic addition to the α,β-unsaturated ketone shown can occur at either C₂ or C₄. Why?
Identify the HOMO and LUMO of the allylic cation and the allylic anion shown in Figure 21.22.
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The following diene gives the same product regardless of whether the reaction is run under conditions of kinetic (0 °C) or thermodynamic (100 °C) control. Predict the product and explain this observation.