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Ch. 21 - Conjugated Systems I: Stability and Addition Reactions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 21 - Conjugated Systems I: Stability and Addition ReactionsProblem 27c
Chapter 20, Problem 27c

Predict the product of the following addition reactions to dienes.
(c) Chemical structure of a diene reacting with bromine at 100°C, illustrating an addition reaction.

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1
Identify the structure of the diene provided in the image. The molecule is a conjugated diene with two double bonds in a six-membered ring, and it has methyl substituents attached to the ring.
Recognize the reagent and reaction conditions. Bromine (Br₂) is added to the diene under high-temperature conditions (100°C), which suggests a thermodynamic control mechanism.
Understand the reaction mechanism. Bromine reacts with conjugated dienes through an electrophilic addition mechanism. The high temperature favors the formation of the most stable product, which is determined by the stability of the carbocation intermediate and the final product.
Determine the regioselectivity of the addition. Bromine will add to the diene in a way that maximizes the stability of the intermediate and the final product. This typically involves forming the most substituted double bond in the product.
Predict the product. The reaction will result in the addition of bromine atoms to the conjugated diene, leading to a dibromo compound. The final product will have bromine atoms added across the double bonds, with the most stable configuration based on thermodynamic control.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dienes

Dienes are organic compounds that contain two double bonds. They can be classified as conjugated, isolated, or cumulated based on the arrangement of the double bonds. Conjugated dienes, where double bonds are separated by a single bond, are particularly important in addition reactions due to their stability and reactivity, allowing for various electrophilic additions.
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Drawing MO Diagram for Dienes

Electrophilic Addition Reactions

Electrophilic addition reactions involve the addition of an electrophile to a nucleophile, typically across a double bond. In the case of bromine (Br2) reacting with a diene, the double bond acts as a nucleophile, attacking the electrophilic bromine molecule. This reaction leads to the formation of a bromonium ion intermediate, which can then be attacked by a bromide ion, resulting in a dibrominated product.
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Reaction Conditions

The conditions under which a reaction occurs can significantly influence the product formed. In this case, the reaction of bromine with the diene is conducted at 100°C, which can promote the formation of more stable products through increased kinetic energy. Higher temperatures can also favor elimination reactions or rearrangements, affecting the regioselectivity and stereochemistry of the final product.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following addition reactions to dienes.

(a)

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Textbook Question

a. Could a nucleophile ever add to C₃?

b. Why or why not?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following molecules would you expect to absorb in the visible region of the electromagnetic spectrum?

(e)

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Textbook Question

Nucleophilic addition to the α,β-unsaturated ketone shown can occur at either C₂ or C₄. Why?

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Textbook Question

Identify the HOMO and LUMO of the allylic cation and the allylic anion shown in Figure 21.22.

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Textbook Question

The following diene gives the same product regardless of whether the reaction is run under conditions of kinetic (0 °C) or thermodynamic (100 °C) control. Predict the product and explain this observation.

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