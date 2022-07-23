Textbook Question
Predict the product of the following addition reactions to dienes.
(a)
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Predict the product of the following addition reactions to dienes.
(a)
a. Could a nucleophile ever add to C₃?
b. Why or why not?
Which of the following molecules would you expect to absorb in the visible region of the electromagnetic spectrum?
(e)
Nucleophilic addition to the α,β-unsaturated ketone shown can occur at either C₂ or C₄. Why?
Identify the HOMO and LUMO of the allylic cation and the allylic anion shown in Figure 21.22.
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The following diene gives the same product regardless of whether the reaction is run under conditions of kinetic (0 °C) or thermodynamic (100 °C) control. Predict the product and explain this observation.