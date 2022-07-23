Predict the product of the following reactions.
(j)
Predict the product of the following reactions.
(j)
The dye alizarin normally forms an orange solution when dissolved. However, if KOEt is added to the solution, it turns blue very rapidly. Rationalize this result.
Which of the following reactions would you expect to be faster/more favorable in each pair? Why?
(c)
Which of the following reactions would you expect to be faster/more favorable in each pair? Why?
(b)
In Chapter 9, electron-rich alkenes were oxidized under acidic conditions with mCPBA. Conjugated alkenes can be oxidized using the same reagent, but under basic conditions. Suggest a mechanism for this reaction. [Think about what is electron-rich and what is electron-poor in the reaction. Also, identify the bonds formed and broken.]
Predict the product of the following reactions.
(i)