The dye alizarin normally forms an orange solution when dissolved. However, if KOEt is added to the solution, it turns blue very rapidly. Rationalize this result.
Ch. 21 - Conjugated Systems I: Stability and Addition Reactions
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 21 - Conjugated Systems I: Stability and Addition ReactionsProblem 57j
Chapter 20, Problem 57j
Predict the product of the following reactions.
(j)
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1
Identify the type of reaction taking place. Common types include substitution, addition, elimination, and rearrangement reactions. Understanding the reaction type will guide you in predicting the product.
Examine the reactants involved in the reaction. Look for functional groups, stereochemistry, and any other relevant structural features that might influence the reaction pathway.
Consider the reaction conditions provided, such as temperature, solvent, and catalysts. These conditions can significantly affect the mechanism and outcome of the reaction.
Apply the appropriate reaction mechanism based on the type of reaction and the conditions. For example, if it's a nucleophilic substitution, determine whether it follows an SN1 or SN2 mechanism.
Predict the product by following the steps of the mechanism. Ensure to account for any stereochemical changes, rearrangements, or formation of intermediates that might occur during the reaction.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Reaction Mechanism
Understanding the reaction mechanism is crucial for predicting the product of a chemical reaction. It involves identifying the step-by-step sequence of elementary reactions that lead to the formation of the product. This includes recognizing intermediates, transition states, and the role of catalysts or reagents in facilitating the reaction.
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Functional Groups
Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Recognizing the functional groups involved in a reaction helps predict the type of reaction that will occur, such as addition, substitution, or elimination, and thus the nature of the product formed.
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Regioselectivity and Stereoselectivity
Regioselectivity refers to the preference of a chemical reaction to occur at one direction or position over another, while stereoselectivity involves the formation of a specific stereoisomer when multiple are possible. These concepts are essential for predicting the major product in reactions where multiple outcomes are possible, ensuring the correct spatial arrangement and connectivity of atoms.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
Predict the product of the following reactions.
(d)
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Textbook Question
The reactivity of cyclopropanes often mimics that of alkenes.
(a) On the basis of this, suggest a mechanism for the following reaction.
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Textbook Question
The reactivity of cyclopropanes often mimics that of alkenes.
(b) Besides opening the three-membered ring, what is the driving force for this reaction?
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Textbook Question
In Chapter 9, electron-rich alkenes were oxidized under acidic conditions with mCPBA. Conjugated alkenes can be oxidized using the same reagent, but under basic conditions. Suggest a mechanism for this reaction. [Think about what is electron-rich and what is electron-poor in the reaction. Also, identify the bonds formed and broken.]
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Textbook Question
Predict the product of the following reactions.
(i)
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