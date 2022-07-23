Textbook Question
Predict the product of the following reactions.
(a)
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Predict the product of the following reactions.
(a)
Would you expect the following nucleophiles to do 1,2- or 1,4-addition?
(g)
(h)
(i)
Whereas stabilized enolates do 1,4-addition, unstabilized (normal) enolates can do both 1,2- and 1,4-addition depending on the situation. Why might this be?
Predict the product of the following reactions.
(a)
Show how the following molecule might be synthesized using the Robinson annulation.
Predict the product of the following reactions.
(b)