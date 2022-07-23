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Ch. 21 - Conjugated Systems I: Stability and Addition Reactions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 21 - Conjugated Systems I: Stability and Addition ReactionsProblem 43b
Chapter 20, Problem 43b

Predict the product of the following reactions.
(b) Chemical reaction diagram showing reactants and conditions for Robinson Annulation.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the reaction type: The presence of KOH, H2O, and heat suggests a Claisen condensation reaction, which typically involves the formation of a β-keto ester or β-diketone.
Analyze the reactants: The first reactant is an ethyl ester of a cyclic carboxylic acid, and the second reactant is an α,β-unsaturated ketone. The ester will undergo deprotonation at the α-carbon by the strong base KOH.
Form the enolate ion: The base (KOH) will deprotonate the α-carbon of the ester, forming an enolate ion. This enolate is nucleophilic and will attack the electrophilic carbonyl carbon of the α,β-unsaturated ketone.
Perform the nucleophilic attack: The enolate ion attacks the carbonyl carbon of the α,β-unsaturated ketone, leading to the formation of a new carbon-carbon bond. This step results in the formation of a β-keto ester intermediate.
Complete the reaction: The intermediate undergoes intramolecular rearrangement and elimination of the ethoxide ion, resulting in the formation of the final product, which is a β-diketone. The reaction is driven to completion by the heat provided.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Mechanisms

Understanding reaction mechanisms is crucial in organic chemistry as they describe the step-by-step process by which reactants transform into products. This includes identifying intermediates, transition states, and the movement of electrons. Familiarity with mechanisms helps predict the outcome of reactions and the stability of products formed.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Recognizing functional groups allows chemists to predict reactivity patterns and the types of reactions that can occur, which is essential for determining the products of a given reaction.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry involves the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. It is important for predicting the products of reactions, especially in cases where chirality or geometric isomerism is involved. Understanding stereochemical outcomes can significantly influence the properties and reactivity of organic compounds.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following reactions.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Would you expect the following nucleophiles to do 1,2- or 1,4-addition?

(g)

(h)

(i)

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Textbook Question

Whereas stabilized enolates do 1,4-addition, unstabilized (normal) enolates can do both 1,2- and 1,4-addition depending on the situation. Why might this be?

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Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following reactions.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Show how the following molecule might be synthesized using the Robinson annulation.

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Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following reactions.

(b)

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