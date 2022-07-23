Alkene Stability

The stability of alkenes is primarily influenced by the degree of substitution at the double bond. More substituted alkenes (those with more alkyl groups attached to the carbon atoms of the double bond) are generally more stable due to hyperconjugation and the inductive effect, which help to stabilize the double bond. Therefore, the order of stability typically follows the trend: tetrasubstituted > trisubstituted > disubstituted > monosubstituted > unsubstituted.