Textbook Question
Draw all possible resonance structures for the reactive intermediates shown.
(c)
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Draw all possible resonance structures for the reactive intermediates shown.
(c)
Draw all possible resonance structures for the reactive intermediates shown.
(b)
Rank the following carbocations in order of stability (1 = most stable; 5 = least stable ). Explain your order.
Predict the product and provide a mechanism for the reaction of 1-methylcyclohexene with HBr.
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To this point, hydrogenation has always been an exothermic process. Using the numbers from Figure 21.6, calculate ∆Hohydr for each step of the reduction of benzene.
∆H1 + ∆H2 + ∆H3 = ∆Htot = ―49.5 kcal /mol (―208 kJ/mol)
Hydroboration, an electrophilic addition reaction like those studied in Section 21.4, only gives 1,2-addition to buta-1,3-diene, regardless of temperature. Why?