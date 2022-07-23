Conservation of Orbitals

The principle of conservation of orbitals states that the total number of molecular orbitals formed is equal to the total number of atomic orbitals that combine. For example, if 16 atomic orbitals overlap, 16 molecular orbitals will be created. These can be further divided into bonding and antibonding orbitals, typically with half being bonding and half being antibonding, depending on the specific molecular structure.