There were actually two possible products in the solvolysis reaction from Figure 21.10. Show both products. Which would you expect to be more stable? Why?
Ch. 21 - Conjugated Systems I: Stability and Addition Reactions
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 21 - Conjugated Systems I: Stability and Addition ReactionsProblem 12
Chapter 20, Problem 12
Suppose a molecule is formed by the overlap of 16 atomic orbitals.
(a) How many molecular orbitals will be present?
(b) How many will be bonding?
(c) How many will be antibonding?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the principle of molecular orbital theory, which states that when atomic orbitals combine, they form an equal number of molecular orbitals. If 16 atomic orbitals overlap, there will be 16 molecular orbitals formed.
Step 2: Understand that molecular orbitals are classified as bonding, antibonding, or non-bonding. Bonding orbitals are lower in energy, while antibonding orbitals are higher in energy. Non-bonding orbitals, if present, remain at the same energy level as the atomic orbitals.
Step 3: For a simple system with no non-bonding orbitals, the molecular orbitals are evenly split into bonding and antibonding orbitals. Therefore, half of the molecular orbitals will be bonding, and the other half will be antibonding.
Step 4: Calculate the number of bonding orbitals by dividing the total number of molecular orbitals by 2. For 16 molecular orbitals, the number of bonding orbitals is 16 ÷ 2 = 8.
Step 5: Similarly, calculate the number of antibonding orbitals, which is also 16 ÷ 2 = 8. Thus, there are 8 bonding orbitals and 8 antibonding orbitals in this system.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Molecular Orbital Theory
Molecular Orbital Theory explains how atomic orbitals combine to form molecular orbitals, which can be occupied by electrons. When atomic orbitals overlap, they create a number of molecular orbitals equal to the number of atomic orbitals combined. These molecular orbitals can be classified as bonding or antibonding based on their energy levels and stability.
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Bonding and Antibonding Orbitals
Bonding orbitals are formed when atomic orbitals combine constructively, leading to a lower energy state and increased stability for the molecule. In contrast, antibonding orbitals result from destructive interference of atomic orbitals, resulting in a higher energy state that destabilizes the molecule. The number of bonding and antibonding orbitals can be determined based on the specific interactions of the atomic orbitals involved.
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What’s the difference between atomic and molecular orbitals?
Conservation of Orbitals
The principle of conservation of orbitals states that the total number of molecular orbitals formed is equal to the total number of atomic orbitals that combine. For example, if 16 atomic orbitals overlap, 16 molecular orbitals will be created. These can be further divided into bonding and antibonding orbitals, typically with half being bonding and half being antibonding, depending on the specific molecular structure.
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The molecular orbital picture of H2 can be represented by the following diagram. Label σ and σ* on the diagram—that is, which is (a) and which is (b)? Which is lower in energy? Why?
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Hexa-1,3,5-triene uses six p orbitals, each containing a single electron, to make its three π bonds. How many total molecular orbitals are made by the six p orbitals?
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Why is this not a viable representation of the ψ2, molecular orbital of buta-1,3-diene?
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