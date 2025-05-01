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Ch. 21 - Conjugated Systems I: Stability and Addition Reactions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 21 - Conjugated Systems I: Stability and Addition ReactionsProblem 56
Chapter 20, Problem 56

The dye alizarin normally forms an orange solution when dissolved. However, if KOEt is added to the solution, it turns blue very rapidly. Rationalize this result.
Chemical structure of phenol with hydroxyl groups, illustrating its acidity and reactivity in solution.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the structure of alizarin from the image: Alizarin is a dihydroxyanthraquinone, with hydroxyl groups attached to a benzene ring, which makes them more acidic than typical alcohols.
Understand the role of KOEt: Potassium ethoxide (KOEt) is a strong base that can deprotonate acidic hydroxyl groups, especially those attached to aromatic rings.
Consider the deprotonation process: When KOEt is added to the solution, it deprotonates the hydroxyl groups on the benzene ring of alizarin, forming phenoxide ions.
Analyze the color change: The formation of phenoxide ions alters the electronic structure of alizarin, affecting its light absorption properties and resulting in a color change from orange to blue.
Conclude the mechanism: The rapid color change is due to the formation of a conjugated system with altered electronic transitions, which is facilitated by the deprotonation of the hydroxyl groups by KOEt.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acidity of Hydroxyl Groups

In organic chemistry, the acidity of hydroxyl groups (-OH) attached to aromatic rings, such as in alizarin, is enhanced due to resonance stabilization. This means that the negative charge formed after deprotonation can be delocalized over the aromatic system, making these hydroxyl groups more acidic than typical alcohols. This property is crucial for understanding the behavior of alizarin in the presence of strong bases like KOEt.
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Base-Induced Deprotonation

When a strong base like KOEt is added to a solution containing alizarin, it can deprotonate the acidic hydroxyl groups. This deprotonation leads to the formation of an alkoxide ion, which alters the electronic structure of the dye. The resulting species can have different light-absorbing properties, which explains the color change from orange to blue.
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Color Change in Dyes

The color of organic dyes, such as alizarin, is determined by their electronic structure and the wavelengths of light they absorb. When the structure is altered through deprotonation, the energy levels of the molecular orbitals change, leading to a shift in the absorption spectrum. This shift can result in a visible color change, which in this case is from orange to blue upon the addition of KOEt.
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