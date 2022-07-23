Energy Levels in Molecular Orbitals

In molecular orbital theory, the energy levels of MOs are determined by the extent of overlap between atomic orbitals. The σ orbital is lower in energy than the σ* orbital because it results from constructive overlap, which stabilizes the molecule. Conversely, the σ* orbital, resulting from destructive overlap, is higher in energy, making it less stable. This energy difference is fundamental in understanding molecular bonding and the behavior of electrons in molecules.