Textbook Question
p-Nitrophenol (pKa = 7.2) is ten times more acidic than m-nitrophenol (pKa = 8.4) Explain.
2576
views
p-Nitrophenol (pKa = 7.2) is ten times more acidic than m-nitrophenol (pKa = 8.4) Explain.
Hexa-1,3,5-triene uses six p orbitals, each containing a single electron, to make its three π bonds. How many total molecular orbitals are made by the six p orbitals?
Suppose a molecule is formed by the overlap of 16 atomic orbitals.
(a) How many molecular orbitals will be present?
(b) How many will be bonding?
(c) How many will be antibonding?
The ψ2 molecular orbital for octa-1,3,5,7-tetraene is shown. Draw ψ3.
<IMAGE>
Which of the following would you expect to be a more stable molecular orbital? Why?
<IMAGE>
Why is this not a viable representation of the ψ2, molecular orbital of buta-1,3-diene?