Skip to main content
Ch. 21 - Conjugated Systems I: Stability and Addition Reactions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 21 - Conjugated Systems I: Stability and Addition ReactionsProblem 15
Chapter 20, Problem 15

The molecular orbital picture of H2 can be represented by the following diagram. Label σ and σ* on the diagram—that is, which is (a) and which is (b)? Which is lower in energy? Why?
<IMAGE>

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Observe the molecular orbital diagram provided. The diagram shows two molecular orbitals formed from the combination of two atomic 1s orbitals. The lower orbital (a) is labeled as bonding, and the higher orbital (b) is labeled as antibonding.
Step 2: Label the bonding molecular orbital as σ. This orbital is formed by the constructive interference of the atomic orbitals, leading to increased electron density between the nuclei. It is lower in energy because it stabilizes the molecule by reducing repulsion between the nuclei.
Step 3: Label the antibonding molecular orbital as σ*. This orbital is formed by the destructive interference of the atomic orbitals, leading to a node (region of zero electron density) between the nuclei. It is higher in energy because it destabilizes the molecule by increasing repulsion between the nuclei.
Step 4: Explain why the bonding orbital (σ) is lower in energy. The constructive overlap of atomic orbitals in the bonding orbital allows electrons to be shared between the nuclei, creating a stabilizing effect. This reduces the overall energy of the system.
Step 5: Explain why the antibonding orbital (σ*) is higher in energy. The destructive overlap creates a node, which reduces electron density between the nuclei and increases repulsion. This destabilizing effect raises the energy of the system.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molecular Orbitals

Molecular orbitals (MOs) are formed by the linear combination of atomic orbitals (LCAO) when atoms bond together. In diatomic molecules like H₂, the bonding molecular orbital (σ) is lower in energy and is formed from the constructive interference of atomic orbitals, while the antibonding molecular orbital (σ*) is higher in energy due to destructive interference. Understanding these orbitals is crucial for predicting molecular stability and reactivity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:41
Review of Molecular Orbitals

Bonding vs. Antibonding Orbitals

Bonding orbitals, such as σ, stabilize the molecule by allowing electron density between the nuclei, which lowers the energy of the system. In contrast, antibonding orbitals, like σ*, have a node between the nuclei and increase the energy of the molecule when occupied. The presence of electrons in these orbitals influences the bond order and overall stability of the molecule.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:25
Sigma bond vs. pi bond, which is stronger?

Energy Levels in Molecular Orbitals

In molecular orbital theory, the energy levels of MOs are determined by the extent of overlap between atomic orbitals. The σ orbital is lower in energy than the σ* orbital because it results from constructive overlap, which stabilizes the molecule. Conversely, the σ* orbital, resulting from destructive overlap, is higher in energy, making it less stable. This energy difference is fundamental in understanding molecular bonding and the behavior of electrons in molecules.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:44
The 7 Rules of Drawing Molecular Orbitals
Related Practice
Textbook Question

p-Nitrophenol (pKa = 7.2) is ten times more acidic than m-nitrophenol (pKa = 8.4) Explain.

2576
views
Textbook Question

Hexa-1,3,5-triene uses six p orbitals, each containing a single electron, to make its three π bonds. How many total molecular orbitals are made by the six p orbitals?

1625
views
Textbook Question

Suppose a molecule is formed by the overlap of 16 atomic ­orbitals.

(a) How many molecular orbitals will be present?

(b) How many will be bonding?

(c) How many will be antibonding?

1378
views
Textbook Question

The ψ2 molecular orbital for octa-1,3,5,7-tetraene is shown. Draw ψ3.

<IMAGE>

1702
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following would you expect to be a more stable molecular orbital? Why?

<IMAGE>

1203
views
Textbook Question

Why is this not a viable representation of the ψ2, molecular orbital of buta-1,3-diene?

1104
views