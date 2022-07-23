p-Nitrophenol (pKa = 7.2) is ten times more acidic than m-nitrophenol (pKa = 8.4) Explain.
There were actually two possible products in the solvolysis reaction from Figure 21.10. Show both products. Which would you expect to be more stable? Why?
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Key Concepts
Solvolysis Reaction
Stability of Reaction Products
Carbocation Stability
Hexa-1,3,5-triene uses six p orbitals, each containing a single electron, to make its three π bonds. How many total molecular orbitals are made by the six p orbitals?
Suppose a molecule is formed by the overlap of 16 atomic orbitals.
(a) How many molecular orbitals will be present?
(b) How many will be bonding?
(c) How many will be antibonding?
Predict the product and provide a mechanism for the reaction of 1-methylcyclohexene with HBr.
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To this point, hydrogenation has always been an exothermic process. Using the numbers from Figure 21.6, calculate ∆Hohydr for each step of the reduction of benzene.
∆H1 + ∆H2 + ∆H3 = ∆Htot = ―49.5 kcal /mol (―208 kJ/mol)
Hydroboration, an electrophilic addition reaction like those studied in Section 21.4, only gives 1,2-addition to buta-1,3-diene, regardless of temperature. Why?