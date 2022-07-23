Stability of Reaction Products

The stability of reaction products in organic chemistry is influenced by factors such as steric hindrance, electronic effects, and resonance. More stable products are generally favored in reactions, as they have lower energy and are less reactive. In the context of solvolysis, the stability of the carbocation intermediate formed during the reaction can significantly affect the final products, with more substituted carbocations being more stable due to hyperconjugation and inductive effects.