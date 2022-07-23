Would you expect the following molecules to absorb in the UV–visible region of the electromagnetic spectrum?
(a)
(b)
(c)
(d)
(e)
Would you expect the following molecules to absorb in the UV–visible region of the electromagnetic spectrum?
(a)
(b)
(c)
(d)
(e)
Suggest a reagent and a reactant that could be used to form the following molecules by conjugate addition of a cuprate. There can be multiple possibilities.
(a)
Suggest a reagent and a reactant that could be used to form the following molecules by conjugate addition of a cuprate. There can be multiple possibilities.
(c)
Suggest a reagent and a reactant that could be used to form the following molecules by conjugate addition of a cuprate. There can be multiple possibilities.
(b)
On a per alkene basis, which would have the more negative heat of hydrogenation?
How many 𝝅 electrons are involved in the conjugated system for each of the following molecules?
(a)