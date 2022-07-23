Textbook Question
Predict the product of the following reactions.
(b)
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Predict the product of the following reactions.
(b)
Would you expect the following nucleophiles to do 1,2- or 1,4-addition?
(a)
(b)
(c) HO–
Would you expect the following nucleophiles to do 1,2- or 1,4-addition?
(g)
(h)
(i)
Predict the product of the following reactions.
(a)
Show how the following molecule might be synthesized using the Robinson annulation.
Would you expect the following nucleophiles to do 1,2- or 1,4-addition?
(d)
(e)
(f)