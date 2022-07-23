Textbook Question
To this point, we have seen four reactions that can be done by Gilman reagents. What are they? What do they have in common?
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To this point, we have seen four reactions that can be done by Gilman reagents. What are they? What do they have in common?
Suggest a reagent and a reactant that could be used to form the following molecules by conjugate addition of a cuprate. There can be multiple possibilities.
(c)
Suggest a reagent and a reactant that could be used to form the following molecules by conjugate addition of a cuprate. There can be multiple possibilities.
(b)
Draw the molecular orbital picture of octa-1,3,5,7-tetraene, indicating which is the HOMO and which is the LUMO.
On a per alkene basis, which would have the more negative heat of hydrogenation?
How many 𝝅 electrons are involved in the conjugated system for each of the following molecules?
(a)