Textbook Question
Using the rules described in Section 21.3, draw the molecular orbital picture of hexa-1,3,5-triene. Label the HOMO and LUMO.
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Using the rules described in Section 21.3, draw the molecular orbital picture of hexa-1,3,5-triene. Label the HOMO and LUMO.
Which of the following molecules would you expect to absorb in the visible region of the electromagnetic spectrum?
(e)
The ψ2 molecular orbital for octa-1,3,5,7-tetraene is shown. Draw ψ3.
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Identify the HOMO and LUMO of the allylic cation and the allylic anion shown in Figure 21.22.
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Which of the following would you expect to be a more stable molecular orbital? Why?
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