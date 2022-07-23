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Ch. 21 - Conjugated Systems I: Stability and Addition Reactions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 21 - Conjugated Systems I: Stability and Addition ReactionsProblem 21
Chapter 20, Problem 21

Would you expect the following nucleophiles to do 1,2- or 1,4-addition?a. b. c.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleophilicity

Nucleophilicity refers to the ability of a species to donate an electron pair to an electrophile, forming a chemical bond. Strong nucleophiles, such as alkoxides or amines, are more likely to participate in addition reactions. The strength of a nucleophile can be influenced by factors such as charge, electronegativity, and steric hindrance.
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1,2- and 1,4-Addition Reactions

1,2- and 1,4-addition reactions describe the positions where nucleophiles add to conjugated systems, such as α,β-unsaturated carbonyl compounds. In 1,2-addition, the nucleophile attacks the carbonyl carbon, while in 1,4-addition, it attacks the β-carbon. The preference for one pathway over the other often depends on the nucleophile's strength and the reaction conditions.
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Electrophilic Sites

Electrophilic sites are regions in a molecule that are electron-deficient and can attract nucleophiles. In the context of 1,2- and 1,4-addition, the carbonyl carbon of an α,β-unsaturated carbonyl compound is a strong electrophile due to resonance stabilization. Understanding the location and nature of these electrophilic sites is crucial for predicting the outcome of nucleophilic addition reactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Using the rules described in Section 21.3, draw the molecular orbital picture of hexa-1,3,5-triene. Label the HOMO and LUMO.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following molecules would you expect to absorb in the visible region of the electromagnetic spectrum?

(e)

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Textbook Question
Would you expect the following nucleophiles to do 1,2- or 1,4-addition?d. e. f.
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Textbook Question

The ψ2 molecular orbital for octa-1,3,5,7-tetraene is shown. Draw ψ3.

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Textbook Question

Identify the HOMO and LUMO of the allylic cation and the allylic anion shown in Figure 21.22.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following would you expect to be a more stable molecular orbital? Why?

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