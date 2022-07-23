1,2- and 1,4-Addition Reactions

1,2- and 1,4-addition reactions describe the positions where nucleophiles add to conjugated systems, such as α,β-unsaturated carbonyl compounds. In 1,2-addition, the nucleophile attacks the carbonyl carbon, while in 1,4-addition, it attacks the β-carbon. The preference for one pathway over the other often depends on the nucleophile's strength and the reaction conditions.