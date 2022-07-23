Skip to main content
Ch. 21 - Conjugated Systems I: Stability and Addition Reactions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 21 - Conjugated Systems I: Stability and Addition ReactionsProblem 36a,b,c
Chapter 20, Problem 36a,b,c

Would you expect the following nucleophiles to do 1,2- or 1,4-addition?
(a)
(b)
(c) HO

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of nucleophile: The nucleophiles provided are a phenyl lithium compound, a tert-butyl lithium compound, and hydroxide ion (HO–). These are strong nucleophiles and bases.
Understand the concept of 1,2- and 1,4-addition: In conjugated systems, nucleophiles can add to the carbonyl carbon (1,2-addition) or to the beta carbon (1,4-addition). The choice depends on the nucleophile's strength and steric factors.
Analyze the phenyl lithium compound: This nucleophile is strong and typically favors 1,2-addition due to its ability to directly attack the carbonyl carbon.
Consider the tert-butyl lithium compound: Being a bulky nucleophile, it may prefer 1,4-addition to avoid steric hindrance at the carbonyl carbon.
Evaluate the hydroxide ion (HO–): As a strong nucleophile, it generally favors 1,2-addition, attacking the carbonyl carbon directly.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleophilicity

Nucleophilicity refers to the ability of a nucleophile to donate an electron pair to an electrophile during a chemical reaction. Stronger nucleophiles are more likely to participate in reactions, influencing whether a 1,2- or 1,4-addition occurs. Factors affecting nucleophilicity include charge, electronegativity, and steric hindrance.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:27
Nucleophilic Addition

1,2- and 1,4-Addition Mechanisms

1,2- and 1,4-addition mechanisms describe how nucleophiles add to conjugated systems, such as α,β-unsaturated carbonyl compounds. In 1,2-addition, the nucleophile attacks the carbonyl carbon, while in 1,4-addition, it attacks the β-carbon. The stability of the intermediate and the nature of the nucleophile often dictate which pathway is favored.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:39
Features of Addition Mechanisms.

Electrophilic Sites

Electrophilic sites are regions in a molecule that are electron-deficient and can attract nucleophiles. In the context of 1,2- and 1,4-addition, the carbonyl carbon and the β-carbon of an α,β-unsaturated carbonyl compound serve as electrophilic sites. Understanding these sites is crucial for predicting the outcome of nucleophilic additions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:
Nucleophile or Electrophile
Related Practice
Textbook Question

a. Could a nucleophile ever add to C₃?

b. Why or why not?

1004
views
Textbook Question

Would you expect the following nucleophiles to do 1,2- or 1,4-addition?

(g)

(h)

(i)

1101
views
Textbook Question

Whereas stabilized enolates do 1,4-addition, unstabilized (normal) enolates can do both 1,2- and 1,4-addition depending on the situation. Why might this be?

789
views
Textbook Question

Nucleophilic addition to the α,β-unsaturated ketone shown can occur at either C₂ or C₄. Why?

1174
views
Textbook Question

Would you expect the following nucleophiles to do 1,2- or 1,4-addition?

(d)

(e)

(f)

711
views
Textbook Question

The following diene gives the same product regardless of whether the reaction is run under conditions of kinetic (0 °C) or thermodynamic (100 °C) control. Predict the product and explain this observation.

1032
views