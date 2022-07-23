1,2- and 1,4-Addition Mechanisms

1,2- and 1,4-addition mechanisms describe how nucleophiles add to conjugated systems, such as α,β-unsaturated carbonyl compounds. In 1,2-addition, the nucleophile attacks the carbonyl carbon, while in 1,4-addition, it attacks the β-carbon. The stability of the intermediate and the nature of the nucleophile often dictate which pathway is favored.