Textbook Question
a. Could a nucleophile ever add to C₃?
b. Why or why not?
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a. Could a nucleophile ever add to C₃?
b. Why or why not?
Would you expect the following nucleophiles to do 1,2- or 1,4-addition?
(g)
(h)
(i)
Whereas stabilized enolates do 1,4-addition, unstabilized (normal) enolates can do both 1,2- and 1,4-addition depending on the situation. Why might this be?
Nucleophilic addition to the α,β-unsaturated ketone shown can occur at either C₂ or C₄. Why?
Would you expect the following nucleophiles to do 1,2- or 1,4-addition?
(d)
(e)
(f)
The following diene gives the same product regardless of whether the reaction is run under conditions of kinetic (0 °C) or thermodynamic (100 °C) control. Predict the product and explain this observation.