Electronic Effects in Dienes

The electronic nature of a diene influences its reactivity in Diels–Alder reactions. Electron-rich dienes are more reactive as they can better interact with electron-deficient dienophiles like maleic anhydride. Substituents on the diene can alter its electron density, affecting its ability to participate in the reaction. Diene B may lack the necessary electronic properties or conformation to react with maleic anhydride.