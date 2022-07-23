We have studied a number of pericyclic reactions previously. Draw the mechanism of the steps shown. The section number where this material was first studied is given for your review.
(a)
We have studied a number of pericyclic reactions previously. Draw the mechanism of the steps shown. The section number where this material was first studied is given for your review.
(a)
Draw two important resonance structures involving the C―O π bond for the molecule shown. To which carbons would you expect a nucleophile to add?
Draw two important resonance structures involving the lone pair on oxygen for the molecule shown. Which carbons are most likely to act as nucleophiles?
What frequency of light would be required to excite an electron if the HOMO–LUMO energy gap was 33.9 kcal/mol (142 kJ/mol)?
The SN2 reaction is the concerted, backside displacement of a good leaving group by a nucleophile. Why do nucleophiles attack from the back in SN2 reactions?