Textbook Question
Predict the product of the Diels–Alder reactions shown.
(a)
1289
views
Predict the product of the Diels–Alder reactions shown.
(a)
Predict the product of the Claisen reactions shown.
(b)
Given the conditions, would you expect conrotatory or disrotatory ring closing/opening? Justify this on the basis of the molecular orbital picture.
(c)
Predict the product of the Cope reactions shown.
(a)
For the following electrocyclic reactions, did the substituents move in a conrotatory or disrotatory direction? Would you use heat or light to cause movement in this direction?
(a)
Predict the product of the Cope reactions shown.
(c)