Woodward-Hoffmann Rules

The Woodward-Hoffmann rules are a set of principles used to predict the stereochemistry of pericyclic reactions, including electrocyclic reactions. These rules state that the stereochemical outcome (conrotatory or disrotatory) depends on the number of pi electrons and whether the reaction is thermally or photochemically driven. For thermal reactions, systems with 4n pi electrons undergo conrotatory closure, while those with 4n+2 pi electrons undergo disrotatory closure.