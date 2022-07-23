Textbook Question
Draw two important resonance structures involving the C―O π bond for the molecule shown. To which carbons would you expect a nucleophile to add?
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Draw two important resonance structures involving the C―O π bond for the molecule shown. To which carbons would you expect a nucleophile to add?
Draw the molecular orbital picture for (a) ethene. Label the HOMO and LUMO of each.
What frequency of light would be required to excite an electron if the HOMO–LUMO energy gap was 33.9 kcal/mol (142 kJ/mol)?