Textbook Question
Predict the product of the Diels–Alder reactions shown.
(a)
1289
views
Predict the product of the Diels–Alder reactions shown.
(a)
Provide a mechanism of the Diels–Alder reaction shown and predict the regioisomer that will form.
Draw the products you’d expect to form in Assessment 22.38.
(c)
Predict the product of the Cope reactions shown.
(a)
For the following electrocyclic reactions, did the substituents move in a conrotatory or disrotatory direction? Would you use heat or light to cause movement in this direction?
(a)
Predict the product of the Cope reactions shown.
(c)