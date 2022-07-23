Skip to main content
Ch. 22 - Conjugated Systems II: Pericyclic Reactions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 22 - Conjugated Systems II: Pericyclic ReactionsProblem 34c
Chapter 21, Problem 34c

Identify the following dienes as being in the s-cis or s-trans conformation. If they are in the s-trans conformation, draw them in the s-cis conformation. [It may not always be possible.]
(c) Chemical structure of a conjugated diene in s-trans conformation, showing alternating single and double bonds.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the terms: In organic chemistry, 's-cis' and 's-trans' refer to the relative positions of substituents around a single bond in a conjugated diene. 's-cis' means the substituents are on the same side, while 's-trans' means they are on opposite sides.
Examine the structure of the given diene. Identify the single bond between the two double bonds in the diene. This is the bond around which the conformation is determined.
Look at the substituents attached to the single bond. Determine if they are on the same side (s-cis) or on opposite sides (s-trans) of the single bond.
If the diene is in the s-trans conformation, consider the possibility of rotating around the single bond to convert it to the s-cis conformation. Note that steric hindrance or other structural constraints may prevent this rotation.
Draw the diene in the s-cis conformation if possible. Ensure that the double bonds remain conjugated and that the overall structure is chemically feasible.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Diene Conformation

Dienes are hydrocarbons with two double bonds. The conformation of a diene refers to the spatial arrangement of these double bonds. In s-cis conformation, the double bonds are on the same side of the single bond connecting them, while in s-trans, they are on opposite sides. This affects the molecule's reactivity and stability.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:29
Understanding what a conformer is.

Steric Hindrance

Steric hindrance occurs when atoms within a molecule are positioned such that they physically impede each other's spatial arrangement. In the context of dienes, steric hindrance can prevent the molecule from adopting certain conformations, such as s-cis, due to the repulsion between bulky groups attached to the double bonds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:53
Understanding steric effects.

Conformational Isomerism

Conformational isomerism involves different spatial orientations of a molecule that can be interconverted by rotation around single bonds. For dienes, the ability to switch between s-cis and s-trans conformations is an example of this isomerism, which can influence the molecule's chemical properties and reactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:29
Understanding what a conformer is.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the product of the Diels–Alder reactions shown.

(a)

1289
views
Textbook Question

Provide a mechanism of the Diels–Alder reaction shown and predict the regioisomer that will form.

1137
views
Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following sigmatropic rearrangements. Be sure to rationalize the stereochemical outcome with a chair-like transition state.

(b)

1302
views
Textbook Question

Identify the following dienes as being in the s-cis or s-trans conformation. If they are in the s-trans conformation, draw them in the s-cis conformation. [It may not always be possible.]

(e)

1163
views
Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following electrocyclic reactions.

(c)

1022
views
Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following sigmatropic rearrangements. Be sure to rationalize the stereochemical outcome with a chair-like transition state.

(d)

1015
views