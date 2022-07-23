Predict the product of the Diels–Alder reactions shown.
(a)
Predict the product of the Diels–Alder reactions shown.
(a)
Provide a mechanism of the Diels–Alder reaction shown and predict the regioisomer that will form.
Predict the product of the following sigmatropic rearrangements. Be sure to rationalize the stereochemical outcome with a chair-like transition state.
(b)
Predict the product of the following sigmatropic rearrangements. Be sure to rationalize the stereochemical outcome with a chair-like transition state.
(d)
Identify the following dienes as being in the s-cis or s-trans conformation. If they are in the s-trans conformation, draw them in the s-cis conformation. [It may not always be possible.]
(c)
For the following electrocyclic reactions, did the substituents move in a conrotatory or disrotatory direction? Would you use heat or light to cause movement in this direction?
(a)